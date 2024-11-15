Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

AAP, Opposition parties in Punjab criticise Centre's 'allotment' of land for Haryana Assembly in Chandigarh

The Congress said the Centre's clearance is 'a calculated move to undermine Punjab's rightful share over its capital'.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 22:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 22:57 IST
India NewsPunjabChandigarhHaryanaSite Allotment

Follow us on :

Follow Us