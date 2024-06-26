Ahead of bypolls, Punjab CM rents house in Jalandhar to get people's work done

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has rented a house in Jalandhar, about 150 km from the state capital, where he will meet people for "a few days a week" to get their routine works done.

In an official release, the chief minister said the motive of this initiative is to ensure that people of the state especially from Majha and Doaba regions are facilitated for getting their routine works done.

This "first of its kind initiative" is aimed at further connecting them in a direct manner as he will be available to people here for "a few days a week", he said.