Akali Dal leader's daughter-in-law quits IAS, may join BJP

Last Updated 03 April 2024, 16:54 IST

Chandigarh: Punjab cadre IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu, the daughter-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sikandar Singh Maluka, is learnt to have put in her papers from the service, amid speculation that she may join the BJP.

Sidhu, a 2011-batch IAS officer, was to retire in October this year.

There is speculation that Sidhu may join the BJP and contest from Bathinda parliamentary seat.

Maluka is a senior Akali leader and was the education minister in the Akali government.

Sidhu is currently posted as managing director of the Punjab State Industrial Corporation.

The Bathinda seat is currently represented by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

(Published 03 April 2024, 16:54 IST)
