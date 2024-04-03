Akali Dal leader's daughter-in-law quits IAS, may join BJP

Chandigarh: Punjab cadre IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu, the daughter-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sikandar Singh Maluka, is learnt to have put in her papers from the service, amid speculation that she may join the BJP.

Sidhu, a 2011-batch IAS officer, was to retire in October this year.

There is speculation that Sidhu may join the BJP and contest from Bathinda parliamentary seat.