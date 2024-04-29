JOIN US
punjab

Case booked against YouTube channel over alleged dissemination of false news against AAP leader Raghav Chadha

The complaint against the YT channel was filed by Vikas Parashar, son of AAP candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, Ashok Pappi Parashar.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 04:27 IST

Ludhiana Police has registered a case against a YouTube channel for allegedly spreading false news against Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP and party leader Raghav Chadha, ANI reported on Monday.

The FIR has been registered at Shimlapuri police station in Ludhiana against a YouTube channel named Capital TV. The complaint against the channel was filed by Vikas Parashar, son of AAP candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, Ashok Pappi Parashar.

The complainant in the FIR has alleged that the channel compared AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya and claimed that AAP had sold election tickets.

More to follow....

(Published 29 April 2024, 04:27 IST)
