Diwali blues: Several places in Haryana, Punjab report AQI in 'poor' and 'very poor' categories

As of 11 pm on Thursday, the AQI in Gurugram in Haryana was recorded at 322, 336 in Jind and 306 in Charkhi Dadri, according to the Sameer app that provides hourly updates of the national AQI published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).