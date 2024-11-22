Home
Farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal to go on hunger strike from Nov 26

Addressing a press conference here, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers later will also take out a march from the Shambhu border towards the national capital.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 15:56 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 15:56 IST
India NewsPunjabFarmers Protest

