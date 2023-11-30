JOIN US
punjab

Forest scam: ED raids former Punjab minister

Last Updated 30 November 2023, 07:06 IST

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations in Punjab of former state forest minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and some contractors in an alleged forest scam linked money laundering case, official sources said.

About 14 locations in the state are being searched by the agency under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The premises of Dharamsot, 63, a forest contractor and some others are being covered, they said.

The five-time MLA was arrested earlier this year by the Punjab Vigilance bureau as part of a case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

(Published 30 November 2023, 07:06 IST)
India NewsPunjabEnforcement DirectoratePMLA

