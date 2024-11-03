Four injured in explosion in Howrah Mail coach in Punjab

<p>Chandigarh: Four people were injured in an explosion in a general coach of the Howrah Mail near Sirhind railway station in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The explosion took place in a plastic bucket containing firecrackers around 10:30 pm on Saturday night when the train was headed to Howrah from Amritsar, they said.</p>.Two killed in boiler blast at mawa factory in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.<p>Four passengers, including a woman, were injured in the incident. They were taken to Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital, said GRP Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Singh.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation suggests that the explosion took place in a plastic bucket, which contained some firecrackers, in the general compartment of the train, he said.</p>.<p>Samples will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. Further investigation into the incident is underway, Singh said. PTI CHS DIV DIV</p>