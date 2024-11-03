Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Four injured in explosion in Howrah Mail coach in Punjab

The explosion took place in a plastic bucket containing firecrackers around 10:30 pm on Saturday night when the train was headed to Howrah from Amritsar, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 07:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 07:22 IST
India NewsPunjabtrainExplosion

Follow us on :

Follow Us