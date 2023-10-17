Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

I-T dept conducts searches in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T department's investigation wing located in Chandigarh is undertaking the raids.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 09:55 IST

Follow Us

Chandigarh/Bhopal: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against a business group engaged in textile, paper products, chemicals and energy, official sources said.

The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T department's investigation wing located in Chandigarh is undertaking the raids, they said. About 20-25 premises in Punjab's Barnala and Ludhiana, and Budhni in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh are being covered, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 October 2023, 09:55 IST)
India NewsPunjabTax evasionI-T department

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT