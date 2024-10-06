Home
Local AAP leader shot at in Punjab; Akali leader blamed

AAP MLA from Jalalabad, Jagdeep Kamboj, alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann allegedly fired at Brar. Mann is the son of former MP Zora Singh Mann.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 09:40 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 09:40 IST
