Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

NHRC notice to Punjab govt over stray dog seen carrying infant's severed head near govt hospital

The commission observed that the content of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 13:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 13:44 IST
India NewsPunjabNHRCstray dog

Follow us on :

Follow Us