One arrested for hurling grenade at petrol pump in Punjab's Mansa

<p>Chandigarh: A man has been arrested for allegedly hurling a grenade at a petrol pump in Punjab's Mansa last month on the directions of gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Shimla Singh. He was arrested from Mansa, they said.</p>.<p>The grenade was hurled at the petrol pump located on Sirsa Road in Mansa on the intervening night of October 26 and 27.</p>.<p>Following the attack, the petrol pump owner received a threatening call from an international mobile number and the caller, who claimed responsibility for the attack, demanded Rs 5 crore from him, according to police.</p>.Srinagar market grenade attack: Woman succumbs to injuries.<p>Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Shimla Singh has been arrested for carrying out the grenade attack at the petrol pump on the directions of Dalla.</p>.<p>Singh confessed his involvement in the attack and told police that he obtained the grenade from the Garhshankar area on the instructions of Dalla, the DGP said.</p>.<p>According to preliminary investigation, the accused also provided logistical assistance to shooters involved in the murder of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau, Yadav said.</p>.<p>Assistant Inspector General, Bathinda, Avneet Kaur Sidhu said Singh was arrested from Khokhar road in Mansa while he was going somewhere on foot.</p>.<p>Senior Superintendent of Police, Mansa, Bhagirath Singh Meena said a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the grenade attack case.</p>