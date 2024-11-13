Home
One arrested for hurling grenade at petrol pump in Punjab's Mansa

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Shimla Singh has been arrested for carrying out the grenade attack at the petrol pump on the directions of Dalla.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 20:41 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 20:41 IST
