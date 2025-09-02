Menu
Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, arrested on rape charges, flees after allegedly firing at police

Pathanmajra along with his accomplices fired at the police and even ran over one police officer.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 06:33 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 06:33 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsPunjab

