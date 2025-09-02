<p>Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Dhillon Pathanmajra allegedly fled police custody on Tuesday while being taken to a local police station after his arrest, reports news agency <em>ANI</em>.</p><p>He along with his accomplices fired at the police and even ran over one police officer. </p><p>According to Punjab Police, one of the police personnel was injured in the incident. They are currently searching for him.</p>.Congress contested Delhi polls to ensure BJP's win, poured in crores of rupees: AAP.<p>Pathanmajra, who attacked his own party's government over floods and questioned its central leadership, has been booked under the charge of rape.</p><p>The lawmaker from the Sanour seat in Patiala said police came to arrest him.</p><p>According to an FIR filed in the matter, Pathanmajra was booked on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.</p><p>The case was registered on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her, and later married in 2021 while still being married.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>