Punjab farmers' body attacks cops, holds them captive during paddy procurement

<p>A police officer was injured in Raike Kalan village of Bathinda as a farmers' union attacked cops and held them captive during the paddy procurement process on Monday, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1856160108868501784" rel="nofollow">reported</a>. </p>.<p>DSP Bathinda Harbans Singh Dhaliwal <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1856160112647549057" rel="nofollow">said</a>, "In Raike Kalan village, farmers' union gheraoed Inspector and Naib Tehsildar during the procurement process of paddy. When our Police party reached there, they requested that our officers who were held captive be allowed to leave. But the farmers' union didn't relent. So, when the Police party tried to get them released, they (farmers' union) attacked them."</p>.<p>"One of our officials was injured. Our vehicles were vandalised. Tehsildar and Inspector were freed. We are speaking with the offices if others were injured too. An ASI-rank officer was attacked with an intent to kill. He has sustained injuries. He was attacked with sticks, kirpan and machete...We will take action as per law," he added.</p>.<p><em>More to follow...</em></p>