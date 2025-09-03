<p>Karnataka senior Congress MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rv%20deshpande">RV Deshpande</a>'s response to a journalist’s question on the lack of hospital in Joida taluk of Uttara Kannada district has triggered an outrage.</p>.<p>During a public interaction, Radha Hiregoudar, editor-in-chief of 'Guarantee News Kannada', asked Deshpande when the government would set up a hospital in the area, noting that residents, especially pregnant women, were struggling without proper medical facilities.</p>.<p>Instead of addressing the concern, the MLA said, "We'll get yours done in [the neighbouring] Haliyal." </p>.Leaders yield to campaign, promise super speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada.<p>When the journalist pressed further, he said, "Don't worry, we'll get yours done elsewhere," smiling and winking at those around him.</p>.<p>Later, the journalist said, "I was shocked because I had never heard him make such a nonsensical statement. My channel and I have asked for an apology. We have not got a response from him."</p>.<p>The remark drew sharp criticism from the Opposition. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bjp">BJP</a> spokesperson Vijay Prasad called it an evidence of the Congress’ cheap mentality and moral bankruptcy. </p>.<p>He said, "Insulting mothers and women is not politics, it's moral bankruptcy. Rahul Gandhi talks about love and respect, but his leaders spread hate. This doublespeak must be exposed. Congress' politics is about insult, abuse, and attacks on family members... They speak today, deny tomorrow, and repeat the next week."</p>.<p>The demand for better healthcare facilities in Uttara Kannada has been a long-standing one. Residents often travel to Mangaluru, Udupi, or other neighbouring districts for quality treatment and critical surgeries. A few years ago, local people had even launched a social media campaign, #NoHospitalNoVote, to highlight the urgent need for a multispeciality hospital in the region.</p>