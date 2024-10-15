Punjab imposes partial restrictions on firecrackers ahead of festive season

<p>The Punjab government implemented partial restriction on firecrackers during the festive seasons of Diwali, Gurpurab, Christmas, and New Year's Eve, news agency <em>ANI</em> reported.</p><p>The government has, however, allowed the sale and use of 'green crackers' (those free from barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic, lead or strontium chromate), according to the report<em>.</em></p><p>The sales are restricted to licensed traders dealing exclusively in permitted firecrackers and storing, displaying or selling firecrackers exceeding permissible decibel levels is prohibited, as per the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab.</p><p>This comes in the wake of the Delhi government banning firecrackers till January 1, 2025.</p>