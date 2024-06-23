Home
Punjab man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog; kills self

A police official said that Kulbir Mann Singh first shot dead his 21-year-old daughter Nimrat Kaur, then killed his mother Balwant Kaur (85) and their pet dog.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 08:12 IST
Chandigarh A man shot dead his mother, daughter and pet dog before ending his life with his revolver in Punjab's Barnala district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at his residence in Ram Rajya colony on Saturday evening, they said.

Kulbir Mann Singh first shot dead his 21-year-old daughter Nimrat Kaur, then killed his mother Balwant Kaur (85) and pet dog, a police official said.

Later, he killed himself with a licensed revolver, they added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mann had been suffering from depression for a long time, the official said.

According to police, Mann's daughter had recently returned from Canada. Further investigation is underway, they said.

Published 23 June 2024, 08:12 IST
