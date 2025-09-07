Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab rain tragedy: 2 siblings washed away after falling off cycle on way to hospital

Two siblings died by drowning after the cycle they were riding on fell into a pothole on a submerged road and was washed away on Saturday.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 02:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 02:39 IST
monsoonPunjab NewsfloodsHeavy Rains

Follow us on :

Follow Us