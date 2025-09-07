Punjab rain tragedy: 2 siblings washed away after falling off cycle on way to hospital

<p>Phagwara: Two siblings died by drowning after the cycle they were riding on fell into a pothole on a submerged road and was washed away by the currents of Chitti Bein, a tributary of Sutlej river, between Dugg and Jagpalpur villages here on Saturday.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Sandeep Kumar alias Deepa (37) and his younger sister Preeti (27), both residents of Ucha village.</p>.<p>According to police, Preeti was sick and Deepa was taking her to Ranipur village on a bicycle to get her medicines.</p>.<p>When Deepa was cycling through a submerged road along Chitti Bein between Dugg and Jagpalpur villages, they stumbled into a pothole on the road and fell into the current.</p>.Floods damage 110 km of international border fence, 90 BSF posts in Punjab, Jammu.<p>Police, with the help of locals, fished them out and rushed them to Phagwara civil hospital, where they were declared brought dead.</p>.<p>Sukhdev Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rawalpindi station, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that the bodies were kept in the hospital's mortuary.</p>.<p>Chitti Bein and some fields and roads along its banks have been inundated for the last few days owing to heavy rains. </p>