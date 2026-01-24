<p>Chandigarh: A portion of the railway track used for freight trains near Sirhind in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab's </a>Fatehgarh Sahib district was found damaged, with police investigating if it was caused by an explosion, a Government Railway Police official said on Saturday.</p>.<p>He said the track, located near Khanpur village, 4-5 kilometres away from the Sirhind station, was found wrecked on Friday night.</p>.<p>The track was used only for goods trains, he said.</p>.<p>Asked whether it was damaged due to an explosion, the official said the matter was under investigation and a police team has visited the site.</p>.<p>A case under Section 150 (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) under the Railways Act has been registered in the matter, he added. </p>