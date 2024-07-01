Rebel SAD leaders appear before Akal Takht jathedar, apologise for 'mistakes' during Akali regime

The incidents related to the theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting handwritten sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the holy book being found scattered at Bargari, took place in Faridkot in 2015.

These incidents had led to protests in Faridkot. In the police firing, two people were killed in Behbal Kalan while some were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot in October 2015.

The letter also mentioned the 2007 blasphemy case registered against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief for allegedly imitating the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh at Salabatpura.

"Instead of taking further action to punish the person, the Shiromani Akali Dal government withdrew this case," stated the letter.

In 2021, Badal claimed that the SAD government had never withdrawn the blasphemy case against the Dera chief, who is at present lodged in a jail in Haryana. Ram Rahim, in 2017, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping two disciples.