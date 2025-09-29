Sidhu Moosewala's father says he wants to contest next assembly poll from Mansa

<p>Bathinda: Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has said that he wants to contest the next Punjab assembly elections from Mansa, a segment from where his son had unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket in the 2022 polls.</p><p>Addressing a gathering during a Congress party programme in Mansa on Sunday, Balkaur said that people of Mansa gave him strength after he lost his son and they continue to stand behind the family.</p><p>"We will fight the elections. I need your support. You are my strength."</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections: Seat sharing, youth anger & caste math — Why 2025 is a cliffhanger contest.<p>"It was my son's unfulfilled wish to reach the Vidhan Sabha... We will fight the election and win. Then I will take a photograph of my son to the Assembly to fulfil his wish," Singh said.</p><p>Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.</p><p>Sidhu Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested from the Mansa assembly seat on a Congress ticket in the 2022 assembly polls. He had lost to an AAP candidate.</p>