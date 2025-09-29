Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father says he wants to contest next assembly poll from Mansa

Sidhu Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested from the Mansa assembly seat on a Congress ticket in the 2022 assembly polls. He had lost to an AAP candidate.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 13:30 IST
India NewsSidhu MoosewalaAssembly elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us