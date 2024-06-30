Specially-abled youth from Punjab duped into joining the Russian army: Report

An Indian man named Mandeep Kumar hailing from Goraya in Punjab's Jalandhar district was allegedly duped into joining the Russian army, The Indian Express reported on Sunday.

Unscrupulous travel agents promised the man safe passage to Italy but he was instead taken to Russia and forced to join the army.

Mandeep Kumar and his friends were misled into travelling to Russia and were then exploited and threatened by agents who demanded more money.

"My brother has a congenital limb (left leg) defect. Mandeep and his friends were misled into travelling to Italy via Armenia but they ended up in Russia instead. They were exploited and threatened by agents demanding more money,” said Jagdeep Kumar, Mandeep's brother.

The family could last contact Mandeep, in March. He was in an army uniform pleading to be rescued and fearing for his life.