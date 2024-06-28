Two drug cartels backed by Pakistan-based smugglers busted in Punjab, 3 held

Bachitar Singh was a proclaimed offender in a murder case since 2021, he said.

Apart from recovering 8.2 kg heroin, police teams have also recovered Rs 95,000 cash and an electronic weighing machine, besides impounding their car.

A case has been registered against them.

In another case, DGP Yadav said that acting on intelligence inputs, police teams from Ranjit Avenue Police Station arrested Amandeep Singh and recovered 1kg of heroin from his possession. Police teams have also impounded a car, in which he was travelling, he added.

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that as per preliminary investigations, the accused persons were directly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, who were supplying drugs across the state after smuggling from Pakistan via drones.