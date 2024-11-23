'Wife clinically cancer-free' announces Navjot Singh Sidhu; shares diet habits

<p>Navjot Singh Sidhu announced on Thursday that his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has been declared clinically cancer-free after a challenging battle with stage 4 cancer that lasted over a year. Speaking at a press conference, the former Punjab Congress President praised his wife's determination and discipline, which he credited for her recovery.</p>.<p>“About 1.5 to 2 years ago, Noni (Navjot Kaur) was diagnosed with cancer,” Sidhu revealed. She fought tirelessly and followed a disciplined routine, he detailed, adding that he was happy to share that she has been declared clinically cancer-free.</p><p>Sidhu highlighted that his wife was given only a 3 per cent chance of survival but attributed her recovery to a strict diet and lifestyle. He emphasised that effective cancer treatment is possible even in government hospitals, provided patients maintain discipline.</p>.Mercury, cancer-causing pesticide found in Arkavathy river water samples.<p>Navjot Kaur's diet included natural and anti-inflammatory foods. Her daily regimen featured lemon water, raw turmeric, apple cider vinegar, neem leaves, and tulsi, alongside citrus fruits, pumpkin, pomegranate, amla, beetroot, and walnuts. Her meals were cooked using coconut oil, cold-pressed oils, or almond oil and avoided processed foods.</p><p>“She had her last meal by 6:30 pm and her first meal at 10 am. Her day often began with spiced tea containing cinnamon, cloves, jaggery, and cardamom,” Sidhu added.</p><p>In April 2024, Navjot Kaur underwent a three-and-a-half-hour surgery to treat a rare metastasis. This was her second operation for breast cancer, involving skin removal and reconstruction. Sidhu expressed gratitude to Dr Rupinder for the care during this time.</p><p>Responding to public interest, Sidhu promised to share the complete diet plan that supported his wife’s recovery. </p><p><em>Disclaimer: This article has been written by generative AI and has been reviewed and edited by the DH Web Desk.</em></p>