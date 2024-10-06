Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Woman dies after pole falls on her during religious programme in Ludhiana

The incident happened on Saturday night when high-velocity winds uprooted the pandal during a 'jagran' event and one of the poles fell on the woman, identified as Sunita Devi, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 14:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 14:03 IST
India NewsPunjabLudhiana

Follow us on :

Follow Us