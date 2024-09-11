Rahul Gandhi indicates Congress in alignment with Modi govt on major foreign policy issues

Washington: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has indicated that the Congress party is in alignment with the ruling BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on major foreign policy issues like the relationship with the US, no talks with Pakistan unless the flow of terrorism is stopped, concerns over extremist elements in Bangladesh and Israel.

However, Gandhi, 54, was not in sync with Modi’s policies on China, as he alleged that Chinese troops had taken control over Indian territory in Ladakh the size of Delhi.

At a press conference held on Tuesday at the prestigious National Press Club here, Gandhi supported Modi's policies on Pakistan.