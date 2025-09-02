Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi running vote theft campaign, his close aide carries 2 voter cards: BJP

'Rahul Gandhi and Congress are running a voter fraud racket in which different Congress leaders, who have multiple voter IDs, are given protection', BJP's Pradeep Bhandari said.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 09:12 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politicsvoter IDs

Follow us on :

Follow Us