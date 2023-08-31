Rahul Gandhi says Modi stopping probe into Adani Group

The former Congress president claimed that the Sebi official who gave a clean chit to the Adani companies is now a Director in a media channel owned by the conglomerate. “What is amazing is that the person who conducted the investigation against the Adanis is now an employee of Adanis. Then you can imagine the nature of the investigation. It is pretty clear that there was no investigation because the Prime Minister does not want an investigation,” Rahul added.

Rahul alleged that the Prime Minister “is not forcing” an investigation, though G-20 leaders are coming to India. He said they would be asking what is special about this company and why they are given free rides.

"The issue is that there is no level playing field in India and Adani can buy anything from airports to cement factories in this country. The question is why is the Prime Minister protecting one person like this?” he asked.

Rahul also said there is no difference of opinion among I.N.D.I.A parties on the issue of JPC.