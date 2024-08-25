Rahul Gandhi talking about Constitution akin to Satan teaching Gita, Quran: BJP

The BJP leader's comments come after Congress top brass Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge visited the poll-bound state and met with party workers there. Congress has allied with the National Conference for the upcoming assembly elections. BJP has already attacked the grand old party over the move.

The National Conference's (NC) decision to form an alliance with Congress for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has significantly boosted the electoral prospects of both parties.

For a time, there was uncertainty about the NC's electoral strategy, with party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah hinting at the possibility of contesting the elections solo. This fueled rumors that the NC might consider partnering with the BJP if it found itself in a pivotal position after the elections.

The alliance between NC and Congress, which has a history of collaboration, is viewed as a strategic move to consolidate secular and regional votes against the BJP's growing influence in the region.

“Our opponents were attempting to create a narrative that the NC had reached an understanding with the BJP for a post-poll alliance, which could have seriously damaged our prospects," a senior NC leader said.

Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. Results will be declared on October 4. This is the first assembly election there since Article 370 abrogation.

(With DHNS inputs)