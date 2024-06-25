Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Ending the suspense, Congress on Tuesday night announced that Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi will be the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, signalling the party’s intent not to take off its foot from accelerator after a combative performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

This will be the first time that Rahul has not shied away from taking up an administrative position, as he had refused to accede to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s request to join his government when the UPA was in power.

Along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, the Rae Bareli MP will officially lead the party in Parliament. The announcement came on a day Rahul took oath as an MP holding a copy of Constitution in hand.

The Congress Working Committee had on June 8 passed a resolution urging Rahul to take up the assignment as he was the “best person” to lead them in Lok Sabha as they have to take forward the issues they raised during the campaign. He had then said he would soon announce his decision.