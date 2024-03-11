Mumbai: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will visit Dadar's Chaityabhoomi -- the cremation place of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar -- in Mumbai to mark the culmination of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on January 17.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover the leg from 12-17 March in Maharashtra after having covered 4,080 km in 64 days.

The culmination of the Yatra has a big significance as it would end at Chaityabhoomi, following by assembly of leaders of I.N.D.I.A who would address a grand rally at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan.