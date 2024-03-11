Mumbai: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will visit Dadar's Chaityabhoomi -- the cremation place of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar -- in Mumbai to mark the culmination of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on January 17.
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover the leg from 12-17 March in Maharashtra after having covered 4,080 km in 64 days.
The culmination of the Yatra has a big significance as it would end at Chaityabhoomi, following by assembly of leaders of I.N.D.I.A who would address a grand rally at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan.
Both Chaityabhoomi and Shivaji Park hold a big relevance in India. While Chaityabhoomi -- officially known as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Memorial -- has a bust of the leader and statue of Lord Gautam Buddha, Shivaji Park was a venue for for gatherings of freedom fighters in British India.
After independence, the ground named after legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the focal point of the Samyukta Maharashtra Chalval that led to the present Maharashtra state being formed in 1960.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge would be among those addressing the grand rally. The rally would also mark the launch of the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign for Congress and I.N.D.I.A grouping which aims to take on the BJP-led NDA.
Top Maharashtra leaders including state President Nana Patole, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde, Mumbai Congress President Prof Varsha Gaikwad, senior leaders like state Working President Naseem Khan and Rajya Sabha MP Chandrakant Handore would be present in Mumbai.
Notably, in December 2003, the then Congress President Sonia Gandhi addressed a grand rally at Shivaji Park to launch party's Lok Sabha campaign after which the Congress-led UPA government headed by Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh came to power.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders met Director General of Policem, Rashmi Shukla seeking adequate security arrangements during Gandhi’s visit.
LoP Wadettiwar also inspected the Shivaji Park and spoke to senior police and administration officials.
(Published 11 March 2024, 09:54 IST)