Rahul Gandhi, US V-P Kamala Harris speak over phone

There is talk in Democratic party circles that Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, could step in as a challenger to Donald Trump.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 11:40 IST

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and US Vice President Kamala Harris had a telephonic conversation on Thursday, sources said.

Though the specifics of the conversation were not known, this comes in the run-up to the US presidential polls later this year.

There is talk in Democratic party circles that Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, could step in as a challenger to Donald Trump as questions remain over whether President Joe Biden should continue as the nominee for the November 5 presidential election.

A defiant Biden has insisted that he is "determined" and fit to seek re-election and defeat his Republican rival Trump.

Published 12 July 2024, 11:40 IST
