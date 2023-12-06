Rahul's 'lack of political understanding' creating 'problem' for Cong: Pranab Mukherjee in his diary

Pranab was also “disappointed at Rahul’s frequent disappearing acts”, particularly during a crucial period for the party, and felt it was causing him to lose the perception battle. He particularly refers to his absence at the flag hoisting ceremony at Congress headquarters on December 28, 2014, the party’s Foundation Day months after the Lok Sabha defeat.

“I don’t know the reason but many such incidents (have) happened. As he got everything so easily, he does not value it. Sonia-ji is bent upon making her son the successor but the young man’s lack of charisma and political understanding is creating a problem. Can he revive Congress? Can he inspire people? I do not know,” Pranab wrote.

One of the early references of Rahul in Pranab’s diary was from January 29, 2009 about a Congress Working Committee where Rahul “spoke vehemently against” coalition and he told the young leader to “elaborate his ideas and (that) it should be logically put”.

While describing Rahul as a “very courteous" and “full of questions” person, Pranab felt he was “yet to mature politically”. Pranab wrote in his diary, “he has interest in a diverse range of subjects but moves very quickly from one subject to another. I don’t know how much he listened to and absorbed.”

Sharmishta writes that Pranab was in principle in agreement with Rahul’s objection against the ordinance that gave convicted lawmakers leverage to remain as MPs and MLAs but was “aghast at the manner in which Rahul acted”.

When Sharmishta informed him about Rahul’s interaction during a press conference, Pranab shouted, “Who does he think he is?...Does he even realise the implication of his actions and the effect it will have on Prime Minister and the government?”

Later when she joined politics and relayed the defence of Rahul supporters that he could not convince his party and had to resort to some drama, Pranab told Sharmishta, “If Rahul couldn’t persuade his colleagues without resorting to theatrics, then maybe politics wasn’t his calling.” Sharmishta adds, “I think his faith in Rahul was shaken after this incident.”