<p>New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s social-media greeting on the festival of Chhath Puja has become the flash-point of a fresh political spat ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. On Sunday, Gandhi sent out a post wishing everyone. “Heartfelt greetings to everyone on the grand festival of Chhath Puja. May this sacred festival illuminate your life with happiness, prosperity, and good fortune,” the post read. </p>.<p>However, the greeting quickly came under scrutiny after social-media users pointed out that the photograph accompanying the message appears to be exactly the same as one Gandhi used in his Chhath greeting last year. </p>.Stalin reaffirms DMK–Congress unity amid TVK rumours, calls Rahul Gandhi his 'brother'.<p>Reacting sharply, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya described the greeting as a “copy-paste” job, arguing that it symbolises a lack of genuine connection with Bihar’s traditions. “If you don’t have even the slightest sense of attachment to Bihar and its festivals — not even enough to offer heartfelt greetings — then why do you even contest elections?” he tweeted. </p><p>Malviya further accused Gandhi of treating Chhath, a solemn fast observed by millions in eastern India, as a mere photo-op. “A sacred festival full of faith, tradition and vibrant diversity, but you only post old content months later just for show,” he said. “Stop insulting Bihar… if you can’t understand its faith, go back to Colombia and enjoy your vacation.”</p>