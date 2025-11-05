Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul's Haryana vote theft claim 'baseless', attempt to defame country: BJP

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, in a press conference, accused Gandhi of "playing games" in collusion with "anti-India" forces to defame the country.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 10:11 IST
BJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsHaryanaKiren RijijuIndia News

Follow us on :

Follow Us