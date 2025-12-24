Menu
BIFFes to be held from January 29 to February 6; theme on women empowerment

There will be about 400 screenings of over 200 films from 60 countries. Critically acclaimed films from film festivals like Cannes, Venice and Toronto will be screened.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 23:06 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 23:06 IST
