Raids on NewsClick BJP's attempt to 'persecute and suppress' media, says Opposition

The parties said they steadfastly stand with the media while recalling that the BJP government has in the last nine years “deliberately persecuted and suppressed” media by deploying investigative agencies against BBC, News Laundry, Dainik Bhaskar, Bharat Samachar, The Kashmir Walla, The Wire and NewsClick.

“The BJP government has also tried to convert the media into a mouthpiece for its partisan and ideological interests by facilitating the takeover of media organisations by crony capitalists. Both the government and its ideologically aligned organisations have resorted to reprisals against individual journalists who spoke truth to power,” it said.

The parties referred to “regressive” policies like the Information Technology Rules 2021 that “constrict” the media from reporting objectively and in doing so, the BJP is “not only hiding its sins of omissions and commission” from the people but also “compromising” India’s global standing as a mature democracy.

“The BJP government’s coercive actions are invariably directed against only those media organisations and journalists that speak truth to power. Ironically, the BJP government is paralysed when it comes to taking action against those journalists inciting hatred and divisiveness in the nation,” it added.

CPI(M), a constituent of I.N.D.I.A, also issued a separate statement calling the raids at NewsClick as a "brazen assault" on the media and the fundamental right to freedom of expression.