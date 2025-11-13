Menu
Railway Board asks zones to train on-board staff for garbage disposal

The board has asked the zones to complete this exercise within a month of the date of issue of the letter.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 17:04 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 17:04 IST
India News

