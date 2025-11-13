<p>New Delhi: Taking serious note about the railway on-board catering staff throwing garbage along the tracks from moving trains, the Railway Board has asked all its zonal railways to impart training to on-board catering staff to dispose of waste at designated stations en-route.<br><br>The board, in a letter said that instructions were issued regarding the management and disposal of garbage by catering and OBHS (On-Board Housekeeping Staff) staff at nominated stations en-route. "However, inputs have been received, in a few instances, where these instructions are not being complied with at ground level."</p>.Another station renaming? Karnataka proposes naming 4 railway stations after saints.<p><br>The letter mentioned, "As these activities are performed largely by contractual staff, it is the responsibility of Zonal Railways to train and equip the workforce to comply with the aforesaid instructions."<br><br>"An exercise of holding 'Samvaad' (dialogue) with concerned staff shall be taken up immediately by senior supervisors and officers concerned for adequate sensitisation," it added.<br><br>“The ‘Samvaad’ sessions will include screening of instructional videos to help on-board staff clearly understand waste-management practices, while reinforcing their responsibility under the Swachh Bharat Mission to keep trains and stations clean. Staff will be briefed on the instructions issued for handling garbage and catering waste, along with procedures for disposal at nominated stations identified for each train,” the railways said in a statement.<br><br>The board has asked the zones to complete this exercise within a month of the date of issue of the letter.<br><br>"The licensees of OBHS and pantry cars should also be counselled in this regard. Violations of the referred instructions will be treated as a major violation, and the termination process will be initiated as per the terms of the contract agreement,” the letter said.</p>