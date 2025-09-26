Menu
Railway Board directs zones to examine feasibility for installing bio-toilets in guard's coach

To improve facilities for railway employees, the railways already started building toilets for the gatemen at the level crossings. The railways are also ramping up toilet facilities in locomotives.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 14:47 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 14:47 IST
