<p>New Delhi: The Railway Board is working on to provide bio-toilets in guards coaches in trains and sought details from its zonal offices about availability of watering and cleaning facilities at suitable stations.</p><p>A recent letter from the Board addressed to all the zones said, "It has been decided to examine the feasibility of providing toilets/bio-toilets in Brake Vans (guards' coaches). RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation) has conveyed that the requisite drawings for such fitment are already available. However, since watering facilities are generally not available in goods yards, the present practice is to provide waterless urinals in brake vans."</p><p>The letter added that if a final decision is taken to provide bio-toilets, the zones will need to address issues such as the filling of water tanks of the bio-toilets at suitable stations or yards, along with ensuring their regular cleaning and maintenance, which can be arranged only at certain nominated locations.</p><p>To improve facilities for railway employees, the railways already started building toilets for the gatemen at the level crossings. The railways are also ramping up toilet facilities in locomotives.</p>