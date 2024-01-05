Railways Ministry shares ‘kazual hai’ meme to talk about passenger safety

In a post on X, the Ministry used a viral meme to raise awareness among passengers about sitting next to the doors of moving trains.

“Be a #ResponsibleRailYatri and do not travel while sitting at the door,” wrote the Ministry of Railways while sharing a picture on X. The picture shows passengers sitting at the door of a train. A text insert on the picture reads, “Train me baithne ka traika bada kazual hai (The way of sitting in the train is casual).”