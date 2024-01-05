Railways Ministry shares ‘kazual hai’ meme to talk about passenger safety

The Indian Railway Ministry on Thursday shared the viral 'kazual hai' meme to share an advisory on passenger safety.
In a post on X, the Ministry used a viral meme to raise awareness among passengers about sitting next to the doors of moving trains.
“Be a #ResponsibleRailYatri and do not travel while sitting at the door,” wrote the Ministry of Railways while sharing a picture on X. The picture shows passengers sitting at the door of a train. A text insert on the picture reads, “Train me baithne ka traika bada kazual hai (The way of sitting in the train is casual).”
The post has since accumulated over five lakh views at the time of writing. It has also collected more than 1,800 likes and numerous comments.
Here are some of the comments
A user commented, "Ashwini Vaishnaw ka railways ministry sambhalne ka tarika bada kazual hai."
Another user, tagging Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, "You could implement a simple safety feature where the doors get locked once the train catches some set speed.
Yet another individual shared a picture of the new selfie booth, being installed at railway stations with the comment, "Railway station pe selfie booth ka karcha fizool hai."
What the meme is about
A video of IAS interviewer Vijender Chauhan commenting on a candidate’s sitting posture went viral and became a meme. In the video, he says, “Baithne ka tarika thora kazual hai (the way of sitting is a bit casual)."