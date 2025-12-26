<p>New Delhi: To meet the rapidly growing demand for travel and ease congestion at busy stations, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Indian%20Railways">Indian Railways</a> has unveiled plans to double the capacity of originating trains in 48 major cities across the country, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a> and Mysuru, by 2030. </p><p>"While the plan to double the capacity is by 2030, it is expected that capacity will be increased progressively in the next 5 years so that the benefits of capacity addition can be reaped immediately, " a statement said. </p>.Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao requests for three Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.<p>The move aims to meet traffic requirement progressively over the years. The plan will classify actions under three categories -- immediate, short-term, and long-term. </p><p>The current infrastructure needs to be augmented so as to meet the requirements in the future, the statement added. </p><p>The work for doubling the originating capacity by 2030 would include the following actions: Augmenting the current terminals with additional platforms, stabling lines, pit lines and adequate shunting facilities, identifying and creating new terminals in and around the urban area, maintenance facilities, including mega coaching complexes, increasing the sectional capacity with traffic facility works, signaling upgradation, and multitracking required for handling increased trains at various points.</p><p>While planning for increasing capacity of terminals, the stations around terminals will also be considered so that passenger load is evenly balanced.</p><p>The capacity augmentation exercise will be done for both suburban as well as non-suburban traffic, keeping in view the distinct requirements of both segments. </p><p>A comprehensive plan for 48 major cities is under consideration. This includes Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. </p><p>While this exercise focuses on specific stations, each Zonal Railway has been asked to plan to increase train handling capacity across their divisions, ensuring that not only terminal capacity is enhanced but also sectional capacity and operational constraints at stations and yards are effectively addressed.</p><p>"This move will upgrade our railway network and improve nationwide connectivity,’ ’said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology. </p>