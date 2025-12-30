<p>New Delhi: The Railway Ministry will offer 3 per cent discount on purchase of unreserved tickets via RailOne app and payment through any digital mode from January 14 to July 14 in 2026.</p><p>At present, it gives 3 per cent cashback for booking unreserved tickets through R-wallet payment on RailOne app.</p><p>"In order to proliferate digital booking, it has been been decided to provide the discount of 3 per cent while booking unreserved tickets through all digital payment modes on RailOne app," read a letter from the ministry on December 30, 2026, addressed to the Centre For Railway Information System (CRIS) for making necessary changes in the software system.</p>.Expedite land acquisition for railway projects: CM Siddaramaiah .<p>"The proposal of 3 per cent discount shall be in force during the period 14.01.2026 to 14.07.2026. CRIS shall furnish the feedback of this proposal in May for further examination," it added.</p><p>The letter clarified that the existing 3 per cent cashback for bookings through R-wallet on RailOne app will continue.</p><p>"In the existing system, 3 per cent cashback is offered to prospective passengers who purchase unreserved tickets on RailOne App and make payments through R-wallet. However, in the new offer, 3 per cent discount will be given to the purchasers of unreserved tickets on RailOne through all digital payment mode," a official said, clarifying that this offer is not available on any other online unreserved tickets purchase platform.</p>