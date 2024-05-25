2-year-old boy's body exhumed from grave in Rajasthan's Kota after parents file murder case

Kota (Rajasthan): The body of a two-year-old boy, buried over a month ago, was exhumed from the grave after his parents filed a murder case against an acquaintance, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Rahul Pareek (26), a resident of Borkhera was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly kidnapping and strangling the boy, police said.

According to police, the victim's family and Pareek had been acquaintances for the last six months as the accused runs a shop near their home. The victim's mother, Khushbu often left her son, Ansh (2), with Pareek at his shop to run errands.