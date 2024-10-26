Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

3 of family killed in car-pickup truck collision in Rajasthan

The accident took place near a bus stand on the National Highway 911, a police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 06:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 06:43 IST
India NewsRajasthanAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us