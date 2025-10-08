Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

38 wagons of goods train derail on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor in Rajasthan

The 59-wagon freight train was running at a considerably high speed when the loco pilot spotted the cattle on the tracks and tried to stop the train, but was unable to halt it in time.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 17:04 IST
India NewsRajasthangoods trainTrain derailment

Follow us on :

Follow Us