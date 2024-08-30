Home
4 girls returning from school drown in pond in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

When one of the girls slipped into deep water in the pond, three others jumped in to save her, said the officials, adding that all four of them drowned.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 14:22 IST

Jaipur: Four girls returning from school drowned in a pond in Dungla police station area in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said on Friday.

When one of the girls slipped into deep water in the pond, three others jumped in to save her, they said, adding that all four of them drowned.

They were returning home from school in Biloda village, SHO Ghevar Chand said.

He said that the four students were identified as Komal Rawat (13), Raveena Meena (15), Narmada Meena (12), Jashoda Meena (12) -- all residents of Balod.

They were sent to the hospital where doctors declared them dead, the SHO said.

Published 30 August 2024, 14:22 IST
