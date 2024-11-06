A third of Ranthambore's 75 tigers missing, say officials

<p>Jaipur: Twenty-five of the 75 tigers in Ranthambore National Park (RNP) have gone missing over the last year, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan">Rajasthan's</a> Chief Wildlife Warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay told park officials on Monday.</p>.<p>This is the first time such a high number of tigers has been officially reported missing in a year. Previously, 13 tigers were reported missing from Ranthambore between January 2019 and January 2022.</p>.<p>On Monday, the wildlife department formed a three-member committee to investigate the disappearances. The team will review monitoring records and recommend action if any lapses by park officials are found.</p>.Elephant deaths in Bandhavgarh: Jumbo not poisoned, Kodo millet possible source of toxicity, says MP official.<p>The focus is on finding 14 tigers that have not been seen since between May 17 and September 30 of this year.</p>.<p>An official order issued on November 4 stated that reports of missing tigers have surfaced repeatedly from Ranthambore's monitoring assessments.</p>.<p>"Despite several notices sent to the park's field director, no significant improvements have been noted. As of a report dated October 14, 2024, 11 tigers have been unaccounted for over a year, with limited recent evidence of another 14. Given the circumstances, an inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the missing tigers in Ranthambore," the order said.</p>.<p>Chief Wildlife Warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay said, "The committee will submit its report within two months. We have identified some monitoring gaps that we want to address. Recently, I started collecting weekly monitoring reports, which showed that these tigers were not recorded on trap camera. This matter is being taken very seriously." </p>.<p>Efforts to ease pressure on the park include relocating villages from the buffer zone, but progress has been slow, with the last relocation taking place in 2016.</p>.<p>Park officials have said that Ranthambore faces challenges due to tigers' overcrowding, which leads to fights over territory. With 75 tigers -- that includes young tigers and cubs -- the park's 900 square kilometres is struggling to support them.</p>.<p>According to a study by the Wildlife Institute of India (2006-2014), the park can safely house around 40 adult tigers. </p>