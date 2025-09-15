Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

ABVP protest over Udaipur varsity VC calling Aurangzeb 'capable administrator'

Protesting students entered the administrative building from the rear gate and broke glass panes.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 10:47 IST
India NewsRajasthanABVPAurangzeb

Follow us on :

Follow Us