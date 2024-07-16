Ajmer court acquits dargah 'khadim', five others accused of raising provocative slogans

Jaipur: A court in Ajmer on Tuesday acquitted all six people accused of raising inflammatory slogans from the gate of the Moinuddin Chishti Dargah following suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments against the Prophet in 2022.

Public prosecutor Gulam Nazmi said that Ajmer Dargah 'khadim' Gohar Chishti, Tazim Siddiki, Farook Zamali, Nasir, Riyaz Hasan and Moin have been acquitted by the court.

"All accused have been acquitted under all sections. An appeal against the verdict will be made after examining the order," he said.