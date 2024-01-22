Bhajanlal's industrial focus in Rajasthan coincides with Ram mandir consecration

Jaipur: Aligning it with the auspicious occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma proclaimed his decision to develop the state industrially as well. Sharma announced the operation of at least six small industrial areas soon, countering the idea that his party—BJP—is only high on religion and spirituality.

Notably, the names of some of the industrial areas and tourist circuits have a religious link and a connection with Lord Ram.

The six industrial areas, namely Shriram Janaki Industrial Region, Kunj Biharipura, Jaipur, Sattasar-Bikaner, Balariya-Sawai Madhopur, Jatav-Sawai Madhopur, Ramsar-Barmer and Rajas-Nagaur, are going to be functional soon.