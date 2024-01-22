Bhajanlal's industrial focus in Rajasthan coincides with Ram mandir consecration

Jaipur: Aligning it with the auspicious occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma proclaimed his decision to develop the state industrially as well. Sharma announced the operation of at least six small industrial areas soon, countering the idea that his party—BJP—is only high on religion and spirituality.
Notably, the names of some of the industrial areas and tourist circuits have a religious link and a connection with Lord Ram.
The six industrial areas, namely Shriram Janaki Industrial Region, Kunj Biharipura, Jaipur, Sattasar-Bikaner, Balariya-Sawai Madhopur, Jatav-Sawai Madhopur, Ramsar-Barmer and Rajas-Nagaur, are going to be functional soon.
The newly-built Sriram Janaki Industrial zone under Bhiwadi Integrated Development Authority (BIDA) will soon start the allocation of 208 plots to people under different income categories.
Plans to develop tourist circuits like Sitamata Wildlife Forest Reserve, Vanpath in Pratapgarh and others are also on the anvil.
Former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while presenting his 2023-24 Budget, had talked about opening up at least 50 industrial zones in the current financial year. Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) has made a provision to allot plots to local entrepreneurs on a preferential basis. The idea is to let local entrepreneurs use local sources for manufacturing and create job opportunities for the local people.
While BJP has come to power in Rajasthan on the back of its protests against corruption, increasing crime graph, women safety and minority appeasement and harping on its own cultural and religious agenda, the party would have to do more to improve the state’s economy, which is currently reeling under a loan amount of Rs 5.59 lakh crore, which was Rs 3.39 lakh crore in 2019.
Thus the CM’s decision to open up new industrial zones, expand industrial infrastructure, and coincide it with this auspicious occasion is a pointer that he wants to take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a $5-trillion dollar economy in letter and spirit, say political analysts.
Meanwhile, the CM’s religious focus continues as the administration has decorated and lit up 593 temples across the state. He has visited a number of temples today like Mangal Mandir in Jaipur’s Mansarovar, Dehelawas Ke Balaji in Pratap Nagar, Prem Mandir in Pratap Nagar and others.
There are also plans to start Rajasthan Roadways bus services to Ayodhya from its seven divisional headquarters Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Ajmer.
At least 300 devotees would be able to visit Ayodhya from March 31, 2024, courtesy the state government. Flights to Ayodhya from Rajasthan would begin from Feb 1. Direct rail services are also slated to start soon.